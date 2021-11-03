Taiwan reports 7 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Nov. 3) reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) that afternoon announced seven imported COVID cases and no new local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 847.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, the seven imported cases include three males and four females ranging in age from their teens to their 60s. Between Oct. 16 to Nov. 1, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case No. 16,532), Russia (case No. 16,533), Indonesia (case No. 16,534), Malaysia (case No. 16,535), Thailand (case No. 16,536), and the Philippines (case Nos. 16,537 and 16,538).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,022,866 COVID tests, with 4,005,367 coming back negative. Out of the 16,428 confirmed cases, 1,785 were imported, 14,589 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 847 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 835 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 320 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.