Eastern Michigan beats Toledo to become bowl eligible

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 12:12
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ben Bryant threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns, Hassan Beydoun caught 12 passes for 192 yards and two scores, and Eastern Michigan beat Toledo 52-49 on Tuesday night.

Eastern Michigan (6-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) became bowl eligible for the fourth time in the previous five full seasons, and just the sixth time in program history.

Jawon Hamilton scored on a 32-yard run to extend Eastern Michigan's lead to 52-36 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Toledo got within three points with 2:14 remaining on Micah Kelly's 10-yard touchdown run and forced a three-and-out to get it back with 35 seconds left but time ran out before getting into field-goal range.

Toledo outgained EMU 672-490, but turned it over three times. Toledo entered ranked first in the MAC in scoring defense (18.3) and second in total defense (326.9).

Redshirt freshman Dequan Finn was 30 of 45 for 461 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for Toledo (4-5, 2-3). Bryant Koback broke the century mark after just three carries, including scoring runs of 22 and 67 yards, and finished with 180 yards.

Updated : 2021-11-03 14:06 GMT+08:00

