Myanmar defies international pressure, rejects Suu Kyi visit

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi participates in ASEAN-U.N. summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Southeast Asian ... FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi participates in ASEAN-U.N. summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Southeast Asian leaders are meeting on Oct. 26-28, 2021 for their annual summit where Myanmar’s top general, whose forces seized power in February and shattered one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions, has been shut out for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence. Singapore’s foreign minister declared that his government still recognizes Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, both of whom have been detained, as Myanmar’s legitimate leaders, according to the diplomat. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn, File)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military on Wednesday stood by its decision to deny a Southeast Asian envoy access to detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, resisting growing international pressure to comply with a regional peace plan agreed in April.

Vice-Senior General Soe Win, the second in command of the junta that seized power from Suu Kyi's elected government in February, said allowing a foreigner access to someone charged with crimes was against domestic law.

"I believe no country will allow anyone to do beyond the existing law like this," he said in a speech published in state media.

His remarks follow last week's virtual Asian leader summits hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which Myanmar did not attend, in protest at junta leader Min Aung Hlaing's exclusion https://reut.rs/3n0roOZ for not honouring the peace deal.

It called that a breach of ASEAN's code https://reut.rs/2Zeppik of consensus and non-interference and refused to send junior representation.

Soe Win rejected the allegation of non-compliance and said the April agreement with ASEAN had been contingent on it considering Myanmar's "current internal affairs", with the envoy's access https://reut.rs/3vdCjIW to the country "based on internal stability".

Soe Win's rebuttal was delivered at a virtual meeting on Tuesday of ASEAN auditors.

He said demands on Myanmar https://reut.rs/31bV3NZ made at last week's Asian summits were "found to be suspicious of violating the images of ASEAN's solidarity".

Myanmar has been paralysed by protests, strikes and violence since the coup, with the junta struggling to govern and facing armed resistance from militias and ethnic minority rebels allied with a shadow government that it calls "terrorists" https://reut.rs/2ZgZJBG.

More than 1,200 civilians have been killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group cited by the United Nations, which the junta has accused of bias https://reut.rs/3pIgjFn. (Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sanjeev Miglani)