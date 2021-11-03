Alexa
Michelle Wu becomes Boston's first female, Taiwanese American mayor

Asian American ready to make Boston city for everyone

  230
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/03 12:23
Newly elected Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. (WBUR, Jesse Costa photo)

Newly elected Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. (WBUR, Jesse Costa photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michelle Wu (吳弭) has been elected mayor of Boston, becoming the first woman and first Asian American to assume the position.

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), Bostonians flocked to the polls, electing Wu as their city’s representative. Following her victory, Wu said "We are ready to be a Boston for everyone," WBUR quoted her as saying.

The Taiwanese American ran on a progressive campaign focusing on universal preschool, affordable child care, free public transportation, and a local version of the Green New Deal that aims to improve the environment and address poverty and close the racial wealth gap, per WBUR.

Her opponent, Essaibi George, conceded the election after 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday night. George, a former Boston public school teacher, had a platform that sought to improve the city's public school system, public safety and address homelessness and addiction.

Wu only has two weeks to put together a team before she is sworn in on Nov. 16.
