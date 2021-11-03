Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwanese instant noodles listed on Ramen Rater's ‘Top Ten Instant Noodles of All Time 2021’

Beef and tendon noodle, dry noodle products from Taiwan take their place in annual rankings

  208
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/03 12:50
Laomonoodle (left) (A-sha screenshot)

Laomonoodle (left) (A-sha screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two noodle products from Taiwan have made it into a "top 10" guide to the world of instant noodles by the American blog “The Ramen Rater.”

Asian countries again dominated the “Top Ten Instant Noodles of All Time for 2021,” an annual index created by blogger and instant noodles enthusiast Hans Lienesch in 2002.

Taiwan clinched two spots with A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles (阿舍食堂－老饕半筋半肉牛肉麵) in fourth place and Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle (老媽拌麵－擔擔麵) as No. 9.

He lauded the beef and tendon noodles as having a “deep and savory” flavor, adding that the broth and tendons make them stand out. Lienesch also praised the Taiwanese specialty of beef noodles.

The "dan dan" noodles, which come with sesame paste, soy sauce, spicy oil, and garlic, won over his heart for bringing about “one of the most umami-packed varieties” he has sampled.

Other instant ramen items he finds more than palatable include three from Singapore, three from Malaysia, and one each from South Korea and Hong Kong.

A laksa-based noodle dish from Singapore was crowned No. 1 in the rankings. Lienesch extolled this as “the legend” in which each ingredient plays an expert role in making the bowl tasty.

The full list of the Top Ten Instant Noodles of All Time for 2021 is as follows:

#10: Sau Tao Tom Yum Kung Flavour Ramen – Hong Kong
#9: Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle – Taiwan
#8: Prima Taste Singapore Curry Wholegrain La Mian – Singapore
#7: Red Chef Green Tom Yum Soup Noodles (New Formulation Dec. 2019) – Malaysia
#6: Samyang Foods Carbo Buldak Topokki – South Korea
#5: Red Chef Spicy Sakura Prawn Soup Rice Vermicelli & Noodles (New Recipe) – Malaysia
#4: A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles – Taiwan
#3: MyKuali Penang White Curry Noodle (New Formulation) – Malaysia
#2: Chillies Brand Hae Bee Hiam – Singapore
#1: Prima Taste Singapore Wholegrain Laksa La Mian — Singapore
instant noodles
beef noodle
dan dan noodle
Taiwan
The Ramen Rater

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Army to transfer older vehicles to reserve forces
Taiwan Army to transfer older vehicles to reserve forces
2021/11/02 17:57
Taiwan’s NTNU teams up with UCLA on Mandarin and English education
Taiwan’s NTNU teams up with UCLA on Mandarin and English education
2021/11/02 17:40
Letter to Editor: Taiwan's urgent need for nuclear weapons
Letter to Editor: Taiwan's urgent need for nuclear weapons
2021/11/02 17:11
Far Eastern Group interested in taking over Carrefour Taiwan
Far Eastern Group interested in taking over Carrefour Taiwan
2021/11/02 17:11
Belize embassy in Taiwan declares November 'Belizean Cuisine Month'
Belize embassy in Taiwan declares November 'Belizean Cuisine Month'
2021/11/02 15:35

Updated : 2021-11-03 13:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel