Taiwanese instant noodles listed on Ramen Rater's ‘Top Ten Instant Noodles of All Time 2021’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two noodle products from Taiwan have made it into a "top 10" guide to the world of instant noodles by the American blog “The Ramen Rater.”

Asian countries again dominated the “Top Ten Instant Noodles of All Time for 2021,” an annual index created by blogger and instant noodles enthusiast Hans Lienesch in 2002.

Taiwan clinched two spots with A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles (阿舍食堂－老饕半筋半肉牛肉麵) in fourth place and Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle (老媽拌麵－擔擔麵) as No. 9.

He lauded the beef and tendon noodles as having a “deep and savory” flavor, adding that the broth and tendons make them stand out. Lienesch also praised the Taiwanese specialty of beef noodles.

The "dan dan" noodles, which come with sesame paste, soy sauce, spicy oil, and garlic, won over his heart for bringing about “one of the most umami-packed varieties” he has sampled.

Other instant ramen items he finds more than palatable include three from Singapore, three from Malaysia, and one each from South Korea and Hong Kong.

A laksa-based noodle dish from Singapore was crowned No. 1 in the rankings. Lienesch extolled this as “the legend” in which each ingredient plays an expert role in making the bowl tasty.

The full list of the Top Ten Instant Noodles of All Time for 2021 is as follows:

#10: Sau Tao Tom Yum Kung Flavour Ramen – Hong Kong

#9: Mom’s Dry Noodle Dan Dan Noodle – Taiwan

#8: Prima Taste Singapore Curry Wholegrain La Mian – Singapore

#7: Red Chef Green Tom Yum Soup Noodles (New Formulation Dec. 2019) – Malaysia

#6: Samyang Foods Carbo Buldak Topokki – South Korea

#5: Red Chef Spicy Sakura Prawn Soup Rice Vermicelli & Noodles (New Recipe) – Malaysia

#4: A-Sha LaoTao Beef and Tendon Noodles – Taiwan

#3: MyKuali Penang White Curry Noodle (New Formulation) – Malaysia

#2: Chillies Brand Hae Bee Hiam – Singapore

#1: Prima Taste Singapore Wholegrain Laksa La Mian — Singapore