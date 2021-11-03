Alexa
Sweden: 2 dead after man falls 7 floors at concert hall

By Deutsche Welle
2021/11/03 01:22
The tragic incident took place at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress concert hall and convention center

Two people died and one was injured on Tuesday as a man fell seven floors at a concert hall in Sweden's Uppsala city, some 60 kilometers (32.4 miles) north of Stockholm, police said.

The Uppsala Konsert & Kongress was hosting a tribute concert to ABBA with covers of their famous songs. The event attracted around 1,000 people, according to Swedish media.

The event, scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT), was canceled after the fatal incident occurred just over a half hour earlier.

What we know about the incident

A police spokesman said they received a call about a person who had "either jumped or fallen" inside the concert hall.

At the venue, which has an open space in the foyer, the man in his 80s fell and hit two people, another man in his 60s, who died, and a woman in her 60s, who was injured.

Police said they "currently had no reason to think a crime had been committed in relation to the man's fall."

fb/jsi (AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-11-03 12:15 GMT+08:00

