Balanced Heat hold off late Mavericks rally, win 125-110

DALLAS (AP) — Four Miami Heat players had 22 or more points in holding off a late Dallas rally to beat the Mavericks 125-110 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, 15 alone in the second quarter when the Heat outscored the Mavericks 46-32 to take a 70-62 halftime lead. Jimmy Butler added 23 points, Kyle Lowry had 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Luka Doncic scored a season-high 33 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games.

Jalen Brunson added a season-high 25 points in his first start of the season, necessitated by injuries that have sidelined Dallas big men Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.

Miami led 97-81 with 2:12 to play in the third quarter when Dallas began its run. The Mavericks pulled within 101-95 two minutes into the fourth period before the Heat held them off down the stretch.

Porzingis missed his fourth straight game with lower back tightness. Kleber, who started Sunday’s win over Sacramento in Porzingis’ place, left that game late in the first period and will be out 7-10 days with a left oblique strain.

TESTING ISSUES

Veteran Mavericks guard Trey Burke, who is unvaccinated, missed the COVID-19 testing window for the second time in four games and was unavailable, forfeiting another game check. Coach Jason Kidd said Burke will travel with the team for Wednesday night’s game at San Antonio.

“For us as the Mavs, we can only talk (to him) about it,” Kidd said. “He has the responsibility to show up on time.”

TIP-INS

Heat: Coach Erik Spoelstra’s 613rd career win tied him for 26th most in NBA history. ... Duncan Robinson has hit 3-pointers in 55 consecutive games, beginning last Feb. 11. It’s the second-longest streak in franchise history to Robinson’s 57 straight from Nov. 25, 2019, to Aug. 12, 2020.

Mavericks: With a seven-foot jump shot midway through the second quarter, Doncic passed his coach and moved into 14th place on the franchise points list in only his fourth season. Doncic has 5,283 to Kidd’s 5,258 in eight Dallas seasons.

HERRO MARK

Herro has 157 points off the bench in the season’s first seven games. That’s more than any player has scored coming off the bench since 1975, when the NBA began charting stats by whether a player started a game or was a reserve. The previous mark through a team’s first seven games was 156 by Jason Terry (2007-08) and Michael Brooks (1980-81).

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Boston on Thursday in the first of two consecutive games at home, where they are 3-0 this season.

Mavericks: At San Antonio on Wednesday night to close their second back-to-back in the season’s first eight games.

