COP26 Advocate Jane Goodall asks everyone to make world better

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World-renowned primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall urged everyone to do their part and turn their ethical beliefs into action amid worsening climate change.

Climate change-induced catastrophes are the result of mankind’s disrespect for nature, which has jeopardized nearly the entire ecological system, said the 87-year-old chimpanzee expert. She was recognized by Taiwan’s Tang Prize in 2020 for her dedication to sustainable development and appointed as a COP26 Advocate for the climate summit taking place in Glasgow.

It’s “a mad idea” to believe that humans can deliver infinite economic growth with limited resources, she reckoned. People need to pick up the pace on creating sustainable supply chains, as “the window of opportunity is closing,” she told CNA in an interview.

The founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots & Shoots program, Goodall’s conveyance of the message of hope and promotion of animal conservation has been inhibited by the pandemic.

The health crisis did, however, propel her into the world of podcasting last year, which she described as “one of the most difficult things for me to have to speak to a screen.” “The Jane Goodall Hopecast: A Reason for Hope” has become a vehicle for her to drive home the message that everyone can contribute to a compassionate world, according to the BBC.