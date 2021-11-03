Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Villarreal ignores speculation over coach to beat Young Boys

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 06:53
Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal...
Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Youn...
Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, centres, scores the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Young Boys at the ...
Villarreal's Etienne Capoue celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Young Boys...
Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, right, celebrates with Mario Gaspar after scoring the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between...
Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, centre, scores the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Young Boys at the C...
Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, centre, scores the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Young Boys at the C...

Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal...

Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Youn...

Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, centres, scores the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Young Boys at the ...

Villarreal's Etienne Capoue celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Young Boys...

Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, right, celebrates with Mario Gaspar after scoring the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between...

Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, centre, scores the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Young Boys at the C...

Villarreal's Etienne Capoue, centre, scores the opening goal during a Group F Champions League soccer match between Villarreal and Young Boys at the C...

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal put aside speculation about its coach's imminent departure to beat Young Boys 2-0 on Tuesday and move level on points with leader Manchester United at the top of their Champions League group.

Étienne Capoue scored in the first half and Arnaut Danjuma sealed the victory near the end to give the Spanish club its second consecutive win over Young Boys, following a 4-1 victory in Switzerland.

The result left Europa League champion Villarreal with seven points, the same as Group F leader Man United, which drew 2-2 at Atalanta. Villarreal next hosts United, while Young Boys hosts Atalanta.

“These two consecutive wins are very important for us,” Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo said. “We are playing at home and in front of our fans and winning today meant we are near the top of the group. There are two very difficult games left but we trust ourselves.”

The home victory came amid reports that Villarreal coach Unai Emery is on the verge of leaving to join English Premier League club Newcastle.

“We all prepared for this match as if it was a final,” Parejo said. “We didn’t talk about any rumors. We are all professionals and gave everything we had in this match. If there is something to say about his future, he is the one who has to say it. We are happy to have him with us. He is a great coach.”

Villarreal has struggled in the Spanish league recently, winless in its last four matches with three losses and a draw. It sits 13th in the league standings with 12 points from 11 matches.

Emery’s team had faltered defensively recently, conceding 10 goals in its last five matches in all competitions.

Villarreal opened the scoring with Capoue finding the net from close range after a corner kick in the 36th. His header was initially saved by goalkeeper Guillaume Faivre but he didn't miss on the rebound. Danjuma's goal from inside the area came after Capoue took the ball away from an opponent.

Young Boys thought it had scored with a header by captain Christian Fassnacht early in the second half but the goal was called off after video review because teammate Nicolas Burgy was offside.

Villarreal was depleted by the absences of star forward Gerard Moreno and defender Juan Foyth because of injuries.

Young Boys had opened its second ever group-stage campaign with a 2-1 home win against United before losing at Atalanta and against Villarreal.

Villarreal drew 2-2 at home against Atalanta before losing at United.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-03 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon