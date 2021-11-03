Alexa
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Incident marks third consecutive day PLA aircraft have been tracked in zone

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/03 09:17
Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military turboprop entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, marking the second intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed missile systems to track it.

So far this year, China has sent 714 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone. Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 20 times in October, 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.


Flight path of Chinese Y-8 EW on Nov. 2. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

