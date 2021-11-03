Lille edges Sevilla 2-1 in tight Group G in Champions League

Lille's Jonathan David, second left, vies for the ball with Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos, second right, during the Champions League group G soccer match be... Lille's Jonathan David, second left, vies for the ball with Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos, second right, during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Lille's Jonathan Ikone, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ramon S... Lille's Jonathan Ikone, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Lille's Benjamin Andre, left, shoots the ball next to Sevilla's Marcos Acuna during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lill... Lille's Benjamin Andre, left, shoots the ball next to Sevilla's Marcos Acuna during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Lille's Jose Fonte, left, vies for the ball with Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at... Lille's Jose Fonte, left, vies for the ball with Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Lille's Jose Fonte, right, vies for the ball with Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille a... Lille's Jose Fonte, right, vies for the ball with Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Lille's Jonathan David, second left, shoots a penalty kick to score his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sev... Lille's Jonathan David, second left, shoots a penalty kick to score his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ra... Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

Lille's Jonathan Ikone, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Li... Lille's Jonathan Ikone, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Sevilla and Lille at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Lille earned its first Champions League win of the season, coming from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 on Tuesday and staying in contention to advance to the knockout rounds from a tight Group G.

Lucas Ocampos put the hosts ahead early in the first half but Jonathan David equalized by converting a penalty kick before halftime.

Jonathan Ikoné netted the winner for the French side early in the second half.

The away victory left Lille with five points after four matches, two points behind group leader Salzburg, which lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg earlier. Wolfsburg also has five points, while Sevilla stayed on three points with two games left.

Sevilla, which was also seeking its first win in the European competition this season, next hosts Wolfsburg, while Lille welcomes Salzburg.

Sevilla had drawn 0-0 with Lille in France in their previous Champions League match.

Sevilla struck first with Ocampos scoring from close range in the 15th. The visitors equalized with David converting a 43rd-minute penalty kick after a foul away from the ball by defender Thomas Delaney on forward Jonathan Bamba. The penalty was awarded after video review.

Lille, which had never won in Spain, took the lead in the 51st with a shot by Ikoné after the Sevilla defense missed consecutive chances to clear the ball from the box.

Ikoné had already come close to giving Lille the lead in a breakaway in first-half injury time, but his shot in front of the goal was blocked by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono.

Lille opened its campaign with a scoreless draw at home against Wolfsburg before losing 2-1 at Salzburg. Sevilla had drawn 1-1 at home against Salzburg in a match with four penalty kicks, a record in the Champions League. It drew 1-1 at Wolfsburg.

