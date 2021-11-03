Springboks starting new backline against Wales

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — South Africa will field a new-look backline featuring Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel and Herschel Jantjies against Wales at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

They were among four changes to the Springboks team which beat New Zealand 31-29 a month ago in Australia, for the opening match of their European tour.

Willemse is at fullback for his fourth start in his 15th test with Willie le Roux rested.

Jantjies has been given a third cap at scrumhalf after Faf de Klerk was ruled out of the tour by a hip flexor injury.

Kriel, on the right wing, will earn his 49th cap after S’busiso Nkosi remained at home while he waits for the right travel documents.

With Jantjies promoted, Cobus Reinach was added in the only change to the reserves.

"It is important to give Damian and Herschel game time to develop and measure themselves in starting roles,” coach Jacques Nienaber said Tuesday.

"Jesse has also been training hard; he is very experienced and he brings the physicality that will be necessary against Wales.”

___

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Herschel Jantjies; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports