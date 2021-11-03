Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chelsea beats Malmo 1-0 in CL on Hakim Ziyech goal

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 04:05
Chelsea beats Malmo 1-0 in CL on Hakim Ziyech goal

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Chelsea took a step closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Malmo on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech’s goal early in the second half was enough for the defending European champion to eliminate host Malmo from the tournament.

The best Malmo can hope for is qualification to the Europa League. The Swedish champion has lost all four of its Group H games and has yet to score so far in the Champions League with two matches remaining.

Ziyech broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the 56th minute, tapping home at the back post after Kai Havertz centered the ball just out of reach of goalkeeper Johan Dahlin.

Chelsea missed the clinical finishing of the injured Romelu Lukaku, though, as both Havertz and substitute Christian Pulisic couldn't convert from close range. Pulisic, back from an ankle injury, made his first appearance since the Premier League season opener.

Chelsea has nine points from four games. Juventus, also with nine points, hosts Zenit St. Petersburg later Tuesday in the other Group H match.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-03 06:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon