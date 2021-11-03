Alexa
Bulgaria sends troops to border to halt migrants from Turkey

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 03:04
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is deploying 350 troops and 40 army vehicles along its southern border with Turkey to help border police deal with a growing migrant influx, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The troops will conduct joint patrols along the 259-kilometer (161-mile) border with Turkey. They also will repair the partly damaged barbed-wire fence that was erected five years ago to prevent migrants, mainly from Syria, from illegally crossing the border from Turkey into the European Union nation.

This year has seen a threefold increase of the number of detained illegal migrants compared to the same period last year, according to Interior Ministry data.

The Balkan country of 7 million is located on a major route for migrants from the Mideast and Afghanistan to Europe. Only a small number of them plan to stay in the EUs poorest member, using Bulgaria instead as a transit corridor on their way westward.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Updated : 2021-11-03 04:35 GMT+08:00

