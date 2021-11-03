Key witness against Colombian cop behind DEA leaks sentenced

MIAMI (AP) — The key witness against a Colombian police captain who leaked sensitive information about U.S. anti-narcotics investigations has been given a sharply reduced sentence Tuesday for his help in a case that has highlighted concerns about the Drug Enforcement Administration's operations overseas.

Judge Robert Scola sided with federal prosecutors in Miami who found that Juan Carlos Dávila-Bonilla's cooperation merited a 40% reduction from sentencing guidelines recommending a minimum 57 month sentence for obstruction of justice.

Instead, the judge ordered he be freed immediately under supervised release after spending 33 months in custody since his January 2019 arrest in Colombia on a U.S. warrant.

Dávila-Bonilla's testimony helped convict Juan Pablo Mosquera, a once-r ising star in Colombia's police who headed an anti-narcotics squad in the city of Cali overseen by the DEA's Sensitive Investigative Unit, the gold standard of its partnerships abroad.

Mosquera, who pleaded guilty in the U.S. to two counts of obstructing justice, was charged with trying to sell information about what he thought was an impending narcotics indictment against an American who had ditched probation decades earlier and was believed to be living in Colombia.

Mosquera's police unit was one of many vetted by the DEA under a program meant to help conduct drug investigations in foreign countries where U.S. agents face more restrictions than local officers.

The program has led to the arrests of hundreds of drug capos in more than 20 countries.

But a scathing U.S. Inspector General report this summer blasted the DEA’s leadership in Washington for failing to properly oversee its foreign law enforcement partners even in the aftermath of a string of well-publicized scandals.

The case against Mosquera arose from a tip that he was trying to sell information through his representative, Dávila-Bonilla, a previously convicted Colombian drug trafficker, to targets of U.S. law enforcement investigations.

When the DEA found out, it organized a sting in which it shared false information with Mosquera about an indictment out of Miami against an American fugitive identified in court papers as P.L.

Less than a week later, Dávila-Bonilla was recorded on a phone call with someone he thought was a drug-trafficking associate of P.L. but in reality was a DEA confidential source. Dávila-Bonilla told him that the Miami extradition request was imminent and that the American should leave Colombia

Prosecutor Joseph Schuster said that Dávila-Bonilla's role in the conspiracy was minor compared to that of Mosquera. And he said that Dávila-Bonilla had also helped with investigations against two other drug kingpins, neither of whom were identified by name. He said one of those had already been indicted and the other was under investigation by prosecutors in New York.

Also weighing in Dávila-Bonilla's favor was the fact that he has no previous criminal record in the U.S., although he has been convicted twice before for distributing cocaine in Germany and Italy.

“I’d like to say to this honorable judge and court how much I apologize for this mistake," Dávila-Bonilla said in brief remarks before Scola imposed the light sentence, adding that he hoped the court would give him an opportunity to “rebuild my life.”