Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Roma punished for racist, insulting chants at Kessié, Zlatan

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 02:08
AC Milan's Franck Kessie, left, scores his side's second goal during their Series A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium, ...
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Series A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan at Rome's Ol...

AC Milan's Franck Kessie, left, scores his side's second goal during their Series A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan at Rome's Olympic stadium, ...

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Series A soccer match between Roma and AC Milan at Rome's Ol...

MILAN (AP) — Roma’s hard-core “ultra” fans were given a suspended one-match ban by the Italian league on Tuesday for racist and insulting chants aimed at AC Milan players Franck Kessié and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The incidents occurred during Milan’s 2-1 win on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico, where Ibrahimović and Kessié scored for Milan.

League judge Gerardo Mastrandrea ordered the “Curva Sud” — the southern end of the stadium — closed for one game. But the ban is suspended for a year, during which if Roma has any further violations, it will be added to the new sanction.

Roma coach José Mourinho was fined 10,000 euros ($11,500) for “disrespectful” behavior toward the referee after the game.

Also, Atalanta was fined 25,000 euros ($29,000) after its fans threw an object, “likely a coin” according to the disciplinary report, that hit Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who continued playing after falling to the ground.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-03 04:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon