Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 00:57
Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actor announced the news The Howard Stern Show Tuesday.

“We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart said.

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles. Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film “Spencer,” which comes out in theaters on Friday.

