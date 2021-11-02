Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Yahoo pulls out of China over 'challenging' environment

By Deutsche Welle
2021/11/02 16:01
Yahoo has decided to stop offering its services in China

Yahoo has decided to stop offering its services in China

US technology company Yahoo announced Tuesday that it had completely pulled out of China in response to a widening clampdown on the tech industry.

Under Chinese law, companies operating there are required to censor content and keywords are deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate, including references to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

"In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo's suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,'' the company said in a statement.

It said it "remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet.''

Tricky tightrope for Western companies

Foreign tech companies operating in China must also hand over data to authorities upon request.

In 2007, Yahoo was heavily criticized by lawmakers in the US after it supplied data on two Chinese dissidents to Beijing. Both were later imprisoned.

Yahoo China was launched in 1999, when the company was one of the world's leading internet firms. But it has significantly downsized its operations in recent years. In 2013, Yahoo shut down its Chinese mail service. Two years later, the company closed its Beijing office.

Microsoft withdraws LinkedIn

Yahoo is the latest US company to curb operations in China. Last month, Microsoft said it would close its career-oriented networking platform LinkedIn, citing a "challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements."

Google's services have not been available in China for several years. Social network Facebook, meanwhile, is blocked in the country.

nm/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-11-03 02:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
28 immigrants stung by Asian giant hornets in south Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon