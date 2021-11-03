Alexa
Images suggest LA jetpack sightings may have been balloons

By Associated Press
2021/11/03 00:05
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police helicopter recorded images of what appeared to be a human-shaped inflatable toy floating thousands of feet in the sky about two weeks after the second of three airline crew reports of a possible jetpack flier last year, KNBC-TV reported Monday.

The police helicopter photos and video obtained by KNBC were recorded in early November 2020 as the human-size object floated above the Holmby Hills and Beverly Hills areas. The object strongly resembled the Jack Skellington character from the 1993 Tim Burton movie “A Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The FBI in a statement confirmed that it's possible the sightings under investigation by the agency and the Federal Aviation Administration may have been a balloon.

“The FBI has worked closely with the FAA to investigate reported jetpack sightings in the Los Angeles area, none of which have been verified. One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons,” the statement said.

The first report of a possible jetpack flier was made on Aug. 30, 2020, by an airline crew on a flight approaching Los Angeles International Airport. The second report was on Oct. 14, 2020, and the third was on July 28, 2021.

Updated : 2021-11-03 01:52 GMT+08:00

