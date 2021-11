Major business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in October, 8:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for October, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.