Sharafuddin replaces retired Asghar in Afghanistan T20 squad

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 23:27
Sharafuddin replaces retired Asghar in Afghanistan T20 squad

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Allrounder Sharafuddin Ashraf replaced Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad at the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Sharafuddin was approved as a replacement “following concerns over Asghar’s mental wellbeing," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

Asghar retired from all forms of international cricket after Afghanistan beat Namibia on Sunday. Afghanistan, in semifinals contention, still has two group games left, including against India on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Sharafuddin bowls left-arm spin and bats right-handed.

Updated : 2021-11-03 01:31 GMT+08:00

