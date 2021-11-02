Alexa
Puerto Rico police arrest 800 suspects, solve 43 killings

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 23:20
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico announced Tuesday that they have arrested 800 suspects and solved 43 killings as a result of a 45-day operation targeting criminals across the U.S. territory.

Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa said police also seized more than 170 weapons and some 320 pounds (146 kilograms) of cocaine.

He said some of those arrested are accused of killing people and of drug trafficking. López said some of the suspects sold drugs wrapped in individual packages marked with a variety of images, including deceased Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and the Road Runner cartoon figure.

