Auger-Aliassime stays in running for place at ATP Finals

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 20:39
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime stayed in contention for place at the ATP Finals by beating Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Tuesday in the first round of the Paris Masters.

The ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit two double-faults and sent a forehand wide to allow Mager to serve out the first set. But he leveled the match when Mager double-faulted on set point in the second.

Auger-Aliassime then broke Mager twice in the third.

Qualifying for the ATP Finals would cap a good season for the 21-year-old Canadian, who reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. He also reached the final at the Murray River Open in Melbourne and the Stuttgart Open in Germany.

Also, American qualifier Tommy Paul beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3, 6-4.

Updated : 2021-11-02 22:24 GMT+08:00

