Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 2, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;87;77;A t-storm around;87;77;SSW;8;80%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Humid with hazy sun;92;80;Mostly sunny, humid;92;76;NW;6;60%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;73;57;Decreasing clouds;74;55;WNW;6;64%;13%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;72;66;A little a.m. rain;70;57;WSW;13;71%;85%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;49;39;A couple of showers;52;40;W;6;90%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;41;35;Rain and drizzle;42;34;SE;2;80%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;71;51;Increasing clouds;72;47;SE;5;44%;84%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;26;11;Quite cold;21;10;NNE;8;44%;7%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;96;73;Hot with some sun;96;74;SE;7;40%;16%;8

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;71;55;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;NW;5;74%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;63;56;Breezy in the p.m.;59;53;SSE;14;79%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;93;69;Mostly sunny;89;65;NW;6;45%;7%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SE;4;76%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;68;ESE;7;79%;75%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;Partly sunny;91;77;NE;6;67%;36%;8

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;67;54;Showers;64;46;NNW;9;56%;73%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;57;39;Partly sunny, foggy;61;41;NNW;4;68%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;59;44;A little p.m. rain;65;57;SE;6;75%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;53;40;Mostly cloudy;53;42;E;6;77%;73%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;65;50;Rainy times;64;50;SE;5;81%;95%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;80;67;A t-storm in spots;79;66;NW;8;76%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;49;38;Mostly cloudy;56;48;ESE;11;87%;75%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;51;39;Partly sunny;50;40;W;3;79%;70%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;57;47;Mostly cloudy;64;44;ENE;7;76%;6%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cooler;48;37;Milder;57;48;ENE;6;81%;75%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and warmer;78;64;A shower in the a.m.;77;64;E;9;80%;60%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;81;68;A p.m. t-storm;79;68;N;6;54%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;67;48;Sunny;67;48;NNW;4;54%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;83;69;Sunny and pleasant;86;70;NE;8;34%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;66;55;Partly sunny;67;60;NNW;14;65%;57%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;83;66;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;ESE;3;69%;69%;5

Chennai, India;A stray thunderstorm;84;78;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;NNE;6;84%;76%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;32;Partly sunny, chilly;45;32;W;6;53%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;A thunderstorm;84;75;SW;7;80%;86%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;52;41;A little rain;50;40;S;4;84%;78%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;87;78;Partly sunny;88;77;W;3;71%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;60;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;44;NE;8;88%;67%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and humid;89;75;A t-storm around;90;74;E;12;71%;45%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;84;63;Hazy sun;84;61;SW;4;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Bit of rain, snow;45;35;Cloudy and warmer;56;34;SSW;5;59%;9%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;85;67;More sun than clouds;86;66;NNW;6;58%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;SE;5;69%;71%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;47;42;Periods of sun;49;38;NW;13;80%;27%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;Partial sunshine;67;46;NE;5;27%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;69;62;Partly sunny;67;54;WNW;14;64%;27%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Afternoon showers;75;71;A morning shower;81;73;SE;4;81%;59%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;83;65;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;SE;8;41%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;83;69;Variable cloudiness;85;70;E;8;56%;15%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;47;42;Breezy with rain;46;45;SSE;15;92%;92%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;93;77;Showers around;92;77;NE;5;70%;90%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;84;72;Humid with sunshine;81;73;E;7;70%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;85;73;A couple of showers;85;75;ENE;11;60%;81%;4

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;72;A couple of showers;84;71;E;6;72%;85%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Sunny and nice;78;54;N;7;45%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;61;56;A morning shower;65;54;E;5;90%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;ESE;6;77%;76%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;81;Plenty of sunshine;92;80;N;8;57%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;Sunny;87;61;E;8;22%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;71;39;Mostly sunny;66;40;ESE;5;20%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;92;69;Plenty of sunshine;96;70;NE;10;26%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;72;52;Hazy sun;74;50;SSW;5;65%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;102;81;Hazy and very warm;101;79;N;12;26%;1%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;48;43;Mostly cloudy;55;36;WSW;7;76%;26%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;89;76;A couple of showers;88;77;NE;9;66%;76%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;82;73;Mostly cloudy;85;73;S;6;72%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Increasing clouds;87;71;Hazy sun;90;70;N;5;52%;5%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;77;A thunderstorm;86;76;NE;4;80%;88%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;58;38;Brief p.m. showers;58;38;ESE;8;52%;82%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;87;75;Variable cloudiness;88;76;SW;5;73%;44%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;60;Mostly cloudy;65;60;SSE;6;80%;7%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;65;54;Partly sunny;64;52;NNW;8;58%;30%;3

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;55;40;Partly sunny;50;43;NNW;7;78%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;73;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;SSE;5;67%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;82;75;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;SW;6;69%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;59;42;Partly sunny;57;37;NW;7;54%;17%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;81;Showers around;87;80;W;11;72%;82%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;85;76;A morning t-storm;86;77;NE;5;79%;69%;8

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;91;77;A shower in the p.m.;92;79;E;7;60%;66%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;85;69;Heavy p.m. showers;73;57;SW;13;71%;94%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;72;48;A couple of t-storms;73;48;N;5;37%;62%;6

Miami, United States;A few showers;79;73;Partial sunshine;82;73;ENE;9;61%;28%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy;48;42;Rain and drizzle;48;38;SW;7;87%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;90;78;Some brightening;89;77;SE;10;67%;16%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A passing shower;74;63;Rain and a t-storm;73;63;E;11;80%;74%;4

Montreal, Canada;A shower;47;33;Partly sunny;43;30;N;2;65%;35%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;45;38;A little p.m. rain;48;45;SSE;11;86%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny intervals;95;79;Hazy sun;95;79;NNE;6;49%;2%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;A little a.m. rain;81;60;NNE;12;56%;68%;10

New York, United States;An afternoon shower;54;40;Sunshine and cool;51;40;NNW;7;48%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;77;56;Some sun, a shower;77;58;WNW;8;70%;43%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;16;-1;Bitterly cold;9;-3;NW;8;75%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny intervals;71;52;Mostly sunny, nice;70;51;NNW;7;53%;10%;4

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;50;45;Occasional rain;49;38;NNW;3;73%;68%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower;47;29;Partial sunshine;43;24;W;8;63%;41%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;E;13;73%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;82;75;A couple of t-storms;81;75;SW;7;85%;78%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;ENE;6;77%;47%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;55;42;Periods of sun;54;37;NW;5;64%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;66;52;Sun and some clouds;70;52;SSE;9;57%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;90;77;A p.m. t-shower;92;77;N;6;68%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;91;76;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;SE;15;65%;9%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;69;A t-storm around;92;69;SE;5;55%;54%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;51;36;Mostly cloudy;53;42;ENE;5;70%;74%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;61;41;An afternoon shower;59;44;S;4;75%;87%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;66;52;A little a.m. rain;68;52;WNW;8;68%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Humid with clearing;78;61;Not as warm;68;51;N;10;90%;58%;2

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;87;77;A morning shower;88;79;NE;8;64%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;32;26;A little wintry mix;47;43;WSW;8;57%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;50;43;Periods of rain;48;41;SSW;6;92%;87%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;75;68;A shower in the a.m.;74;68;ESE;7;79%;56%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;66;Brilliant sunshine;92;66;ENE;4;16%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;69;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;57;S;7;89%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;43;37;Cloudy;47;45;SE;6;87%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;67;57;Partly sunny;66;58;S;5;79%;69%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;64;A thunderstorm;79;64;NE;6;72%;90%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;86;77;A passing shower;86;77;ESE;9;73%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;A couple of t-storms;76;62;NNW;4;94%;70%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;72;49;Nice with some sun;71;49;ENE;5;27%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunlit and pleasant;81;53;Partly sunny;72;53;SW;8;53%;42%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;88;73;A couple of showers;86;74;N;7;79%;78%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;63;47;Partly sunny;58;44;NW;6;75%;7%;3

Seattle, United States;Showers around;55;50;Showers around;61;53;ENE;5;81%;95%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;62;42;Decreasing clouds;63;47;W;3;65%;69%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast;68;55;Sunshine, pleasant;72;59;ESE;6;55%;5%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;W;7;77%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;50;40;Pleasant and warmer;61;42;S;5;79%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;86;76;A passing shower;86;76;ENE;8;71%;80%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;51;45;Occasional rain;48;42;WSW;6;96%;91%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;72;63;Decreasing clouds;74;64;NNE;15;52%;4%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;75;71;Remaining cloudy;75;72;E;12;73%;68%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;50;40;Periods of rain;47;44;S;7;97%;93%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;66;42;Mostly cloudy;61;38;NNW;5;43%;14%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;High clouds and warm;73;53;Clouds and sun, mild;67;54;WSW;3;71%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;75;57;Mostly cloudy;75;56;WNW;8;32%;30%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;79;66;Mostly sunny;78;68;NNE;7;57%;8%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;73;56;Rather cloudy;76;62;ESE;3;53%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;68;58;Sunny intervals;69;56;S;6;56%;6%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with a shower;46;36;A passing shower;45;35;NW;7;66%;66%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;Plenty of sunshine;88;73;SSE;3;43%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;79;65;Partly sunny, warm;85;64;NW;8;64%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;37;10;Mostly cloudy;44;13;ESE;6;35%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Afternoon rain;57;51;Afternoon rain;61;52;ENE;6;60%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;50;37;Mostly cloudy;55;48;SE;11;84%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;91;75;Mainly cloudy, hot;93;73;W;4;56%;13%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;47;44;Rain and drizzle;47;39;SW;6;82%;76%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;52;43;Mostly cloudy;53;43;SE;8;81%;32%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;57;51;Very windy;55;51;SE;31;64%;77%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;92;77;Showers around;90;76;SSW;4;75%;85%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;66;48;Clouds and sun;63;48;NE;3;67%;44%;3

_____

Updated : 2021-11-02 22:23 GMT+08:00

