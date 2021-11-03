COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for children in US later this week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health care providers and other coronavirus vaccine distributors in Wisconsin say they could have doses that are ready to be administered to younger children by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider recommendations for administering the Pfizer vaccine to younger children.

The Food and Drug Administration has already cleared the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults. The Pfizer vaccine for children is a two-dose series, just like it is for adults.

After CDC advisers make their recommendations, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will give the final order.

The White House says the government has enough of the Pfizer vaccine for all 28 million children in the 5-11 age group. There are about 500,000 children in Wisconsin who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s approved.

Milwaukee County’s chief health policy advisor, Dr. Ben Weston, says doses could be available as early as the evening of Nov. 3, though he said Nov. 4 was more likely, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is already assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children, the White House said Monday.