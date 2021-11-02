Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lebanon's oldest English-language daily folds amid crisis

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 19:27
FILE - An employee of The Daily Star newspaper opens the main door of the newspaper office, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Lebanon's Daily...

FILE - An employee of The Daily Star newspaper opens the main door of the newspaper office, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Lebanon's Daily...

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Daily Star, one of the leading English-language newspapers in the Arab world and Lebanon’s oldest, has folded following a years-long financial struggle.

An email reviewed Tuesday by The Associated Press informed employees of the decision to lay off all staff as of October 31.

The Daily Star is the latest among several Lebanese newspapers that stopped printing in recent years in a struggle to compete with digital media. Lebanon's severe financial crisis, its worst in 150 years, toughened the challenge.

Many organizations have let go of employees and cut salaries, while others have closed down completely.

Over the years, The Daily Star was a training ground for many Lebanese and foreign journalists who went on to work in prominent media organizations in the region and beyond. News of its closure triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media.

The Daily Star has been struggling with finances for years.

The newspaper was founded in 1952 by Kamel Mrowa, who was at the time also the owner and editor-in-chief of the pan-Arab Al-Hayat newspaper. It was one of the first English-language newspapers in the Arab world, breaking news that included the defection of British intelligence officer Kim Philby to the Soviet Union in 1963.

The newspaper stopped printing during Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war, before relaunching in 1996.

In 2010, new investors led by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri bought the paper, but the financial struggles continued. Often, staffers went for months without being paid.

The paper suspended its print edition in February 2020, continuing to publish news on its website and social media platforms. The newspaper then stopped updating its website on October 13.

Once a regional pioneer in the media and publishing world, Lebanon has seen media outlets close down successively due to the worsening economic situation.

In 2017, Lebanon’s As-Safir newspaper shut down after 42 years, while another daily, Al-Anwar closed down a year later. The daily Al-Mustaqbal, which was owned by Hariri’s family, ceased its print edition and turned into a digital newspaper. An-Nahar, one of the Arab world’s leading newspapers, has also been forced to lay off staff over the years.

Updated : 2021-11-02 21:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report