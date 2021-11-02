Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bomb targeting security forces wounds 13 in Pakistan

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 18:57
Bomb targeting security forces wounds 13 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb injured 13 people Tuesday when it exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in a bazaar in southwest Pakistan, police said.

The attack happened in the district of Kharan in the Baluchistan province, according to local police official Din Mohammad Hassani. Most of those injured are civilians.

He provided no further details and only said they transported the wounded persons to a hospital.

No one immediately claimed for the attack. In the past, similar assaults have been blamed on separatists and militant groups. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged attacks mainly on security forces to press their demands for independence.

Pakistan insists it has quelled the insurgency, despite the ongoing violence.

Kharan is located 350 kilometers (210 miles) southwest of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.

Updated : 2021-11-02 20:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report