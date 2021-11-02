Yahoo pulls out of China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Search engine Yahoo has stopped providing products and services in China due to challenging business and legal environments in the country, media reports said.

The company announced on Monday (Nov. 1) that beginning from November, customers will be unable to use Yahoo products and services in China. However, Yahoo said the new policy will not affect its business in other parts of the world, the Liberty Times reported.

Engadget, a media outlet owned by Yahoo providing technology news and product reviews, has also announced the closure of its simplified Chinese edition, according to the paper.

When users visit Engadget’s China site, they will now be redirected to another edition that uses traditional characters.