South Africa fielding first against Bangladesh at T20

By Associated Press
2021/11/02 17:52
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa has won the toss and elected to field against injury-hit Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, which has lost all three of its Super 12 games, will be without Shakib Al Hasan because of a hamstring injury which has ruled out the allrounder from their remaining two group games.

Allrounder Shamim Hossain replaced Shakib while fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman made way for left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

South Africa has won two of its three group games and retained the same XI which defeated Sri Lanka in a last-over thriller on Saturday.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-02 19:45 GMT+08:00

