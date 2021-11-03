Alexa
Taiwan's ESG Dashboard featured at AOSEF’s first webinar

TDCC initiative underlines importance of environmental, social, governance factors on financial performance

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/11/03 12:04
(TDCC photo)

(TDCC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investments surged in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, the Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation (TDCC) was invited to speak at the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation’s (AOSEF) first ESG webinar, where TDCC discussed its much used ESG Dashboard.

Today, there is heightened awareness in the market that environmental, social, and governance factors can have a material impact on the financial performance of businesses. This recognition has become more apparent during the pandemic, as social and environmental crises have become more acute.

TDCC has long been dedicated to promoting sustainable investing and in 2019 launched an Investor Relations Platform (IR Platform) for issuers, institutional investors, and retail investors.

In 2020, the platform expanded to incorporate ESG ratings for locally-listed companies by global rating agencies, including FTSE Russell, ISS ESG, MSCI, and Sustainalytics. The service is available to the public free of charge, and is known as the "ESG Dashboard" by finance professionals and investors.

In late October, Wallace Chu, product manager for TDCC's ESG investment solutions, was invited to speak with AOSEF members about the ESG Dashboard, which was also the federation’s first ESG webinar, sharing how it can be effectively integrated into the market infrastructure.

"We accepted their invitation to give this talk and tapped into the opportunity to build influence in the ESG investing community, as well as to market Taiwan around the world. Looking into the future, TDCC will proactively explore and leverage climate-related data for its ESG Dashboard to better serve corporate issuers and investors," said Jane Huang, the head of the TDCC's issuer services department.
