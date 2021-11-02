Temperatures could drop to 14 degrees in Taiwan on Nov. 8

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The coldest air mass so far this fall is likely to arrive on Sunday night (Nov. 7) and usher in showers in areas north of Miaoli as well as mountainous areas along the east coast and central parts of the country.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that the air mass could cause temperatures to drop to 14 degrees Celsius in flat areas from Monday to Wednesday (Nov. 8-10), CNA reported.

Before the arrival of the cold air, the weather on Wednesday (Nov. 3) will still be affected by the northeasterly monsoon, with occasional showers expected in the north and along the eastern side of the country. However, the weather will remain stable, sunny, and warm in central and southern areas, Wu said.

The northeasterly winds will gradually change direction and become southeasterly winds on Thursday and Friday (Nov. 4-5), and temperatures will gradually rise, the meteorologist said. Daytime highs will reach about 30 degrees in Taipei on Friday, he added.

Occasional showers are still expected in the east Thursday and Friday, while the weather will remain sunny and stable in the west before the weather front approaches with cold air on Saturday, CNA cited Wu as saying.