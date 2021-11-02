Taiwan’s NTNU teams up with UCLA on Mandarin and English education

NTNU and UCLA will collaborate on Mandarin and English-learning program. NTNU and UCLA will collaborate on Mandarin and English-learning program. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A collaboration between National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will boost exchanges centered on language acquisition.

Building on the Taiwan-U.S. Education Initiative, which kicked off last December, the program will allow students from the U.S. research university to learn Mandarin in Taipei via a scholarship offered by the Ministry of Education. NTNU will send Mandarin teachers and teaching assistants to UCLA, reported CNA.

UCLA students will not only learn Chinese in an academically free environment but also be able to experience the life and vibes of the East Asian democracy. Meanwhile, they will have the opportunity to serve as English-teaching assistants at elementary schools in remote areas.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles (TECO-LA), NTNU is a prestigious university with disciplines spanning education, linguistics, and library and information science. The office pointed out that UCLA has promoted Taiwan studies through its Asia Pacific Center.

NTNU is one of the few universities in Taiwan that boast ample resources and systematic teaching methods in Mandarin education. It has also spearheaded the development of Mandarin ability assessment exams and considers itself a driving force in the relevant educational industries.

TECO-LA inked the agreement on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (Nov. 1).

The Taiwan-U.S. Education Initiative is in line with Taiwan’s bid to go bilingual by 2030, which focuses on boosting people’s English proficiency through various approaches.