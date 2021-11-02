Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 1st mixed Sinovac, Sinopharm breakthrough case

Taiwan also sees 1st breakthrough case in person fully vaccinated with both AZ, BNT

  130
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/02 16:20
Sinovac vial (left) and Sinopharm vial. (Wikimedia Commons, Reuters photos)

Sinovac vial (left) and Sinopharm vial. (Wikimedia Commons, Reuters photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Nov. 2) reported the first case of a breakthrough infection in a person who had received one dose each of China's Sinovac and Sinopharm, as well as the first instance of an individual contracting the virus despite receiving two doses each of AstraZeneca (AZ) and Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT).

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after completing the full vaccine schedule. On Tuesday, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that three of the four imported cases reported that day are categorized as breakthrough infections.

Lo said that of particular note was case No. 16,531, a Taiwanese man in his 40s, who received one dose each of Sinovac and Sinopharm before returning to Taiwan from Thailand on Oct. 31. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2.

Another unusual incident according to Lo was case No. 16,529, a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, who received two doses of the AZ vaccine and two doses of the BNT jab between April and September of this year. Despite being fully vaccinated with both brands, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 2.

The man who received the two Chinese vaccines began to experience a fever on Nov. 1, while the woman who had received a combined four doses of AZ and BNT jabs is asymptomatic.

He pointed out that while both cases were the first breakthrough cases reported with those exact combinations of brands and doses, Taiwan has seen breakthrough infections with other mixtures of vaccines. Lo said that the center has recorded three individuals who contracted the disease after one dose of AZ and one shot of BNT, and one case who received one AZ jab and two BNT doses.

Taiwan has also reported a case of a person who received four doses of BNT and still tested positive for the virus.
Sinovac
Sinovac CoronaVac
Sinovac vaccine
Sinopharm
Sinopharm vaccine
Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
Chinese vaccines
AZ vaccine
BNT vaccine
breakthrough infection
breakthrough infections
breakthrough cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan authorities emphasize need for masks even after high vaccination level
Taiwan authorities emphasize need for masks even after high vaccination level
2021/10/30 16:36
5 Sinovac breakthrough cases imported to Taiwan from Indonesia, Philippines
5 Sinovac breakthrough cases imported to Taiwan from Indonesia, Philippines
2021/10/27 15:13
Latest Sinovac breakthrough case imported to Taiwan from Philippines
Latest Sinovac breakthrough case imported to Taiwan from Philippines
2021/10/26 16:01
Taiwan opens BNT reservations for people aged 30 and above
Taiwan opens BNT reservations for people aged 30 and above
2021/10/26 15:12
3 Sinovac breakthrough cases imported to Taiwan from Indonesia
3 Sinovac breakthrough cases imported to Taiwan from Indonesia
2021/10/26 12:50

Updated : 2021-11-02 17:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report