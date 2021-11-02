Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Poll says 65% of Taiwanese expect US will help against Chinese attack

58% say Japan will also send troops

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/02 16:06
A majority of Taiwanese believe the U.S. and Japan will intervene to defend Taiwan in the case of a Chinese attack. 

A majority of Taiwanese believe the U.S. and Japan will intervene to defend Taiwan in the case of a Chinese attack.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With China increasing the intensity of its aggressive moves against Taiwan, 65% of Taiwanese expect the United States will send troops in the event of an attack, according to a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) poll released Tuesday (Nov. 2).

The result of the survey amounted to a new type of “Taiwan consensus” about the defense of the country, TPOF Chairman Ying-lung You (游盈隆) said. The poll found that 26.75% rated the possibility “very high” of the U.S. sending troops to help defend Taiwan, while 38.3% said it was “possible.”

Of the respondents, 17.1% said the possibility was “rather unlikely,” with 11.4% saying it was “completely impossible” that the U.S. would intervene militarily on Taiwan’s behalf, UDN reported.

Asked about the part Japan could play in such a scenario, 22.3% of poll respondents said Tokyo was “highly likely” to send troops as well, 35.7% said there was a possibility it would happen, 21.5% said it was rather unlikely, and 13.7% described Japanese military action as completely unlikely.

While a majority of Taiwanese believed both the U.S. and Japan would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan against China, the proportion of respondents believing in U.S. action stood at 65%, with only 58% expecting Japanese support, You emphasized.
war with China
Chinese invasion
Chinese attack
TPOF
Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation
opinion poll

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Pentagon official says China poses urgent military threat to Taiwan
Former Pentagon official says China poses urgent military threat to Taiwan
2021/10/28 17:24
India test-fires ballistic missile that could reach most cities in China
India test-fires ballistic missile that could reach most cities in China
2021/10/28 13:00
Taiwan unveils its 'Army Iron Man' exoskeleton
Taiwan unveils its 'Army Iron Man' exoskeleton
2021/10/27 13:05
Poll predicts Taiwan government defeat in four December referendums
Poll predicts Taiwan government defeat in four December referendums
2021/10/26 17:58
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
2021/10/26 17:14

Updated : 2021-11-02 16:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report