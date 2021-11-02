Alexa
Report finds 87% of young people in China in debt

China’s young shoppers rack up debt on convenience, pets, beauty

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/02 16:01
Chinese shopper uses Alipay in Singapore.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new report from China reveals a whopping 86.6% of the 175 million people born in the country during the 1990s are currently in debt.

The study, jointly released by Bank of China Consumer Finance and data platform Datagoo, shines a light on the worrying spending habits common among China’s younger generations, according to a news report by Chinese state media People’s Daily.

It reveals young Chinese between the ages of 18 to 32 are prone to taking a "buy now, pay later" approach to consumption. The younger generation are also happy to open their wallets for better experiences and to opt for high-quality products, even if they cannot afford them.

Convenience is king for Chinese youngsters, who like to spend lavishly on “time-saving and labor-saving products and services,” which commonly include shoe washing machines, breakfast makers, and egg boilers, per People’s Daily. Sales of these items have been on the rise for consecutive years. During peak shopping season in November last year, such products were searched for 300,000 times on e-commerce platforms, a 200% increase from the year before, per reports.

Kids from the 1990s in China love pets too. Stats show consumers born after 1990 did 40% of all pet-related spending in the country, while the amount spent by those born after 1995 has grown exponentially for three straight years.

Beauty, entertainment, and healthcare products are also among the other big verticals they are splashing out on.
consumer
debt
shopping
young generation
China

