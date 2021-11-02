Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan study finds good immune response mixing AZ and Moderna jabs

NTU Hospital study finds mixing doses 8 weeks apart induced higher antibodies than 4 weeks apart

  116
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/02 15:39
Taiwan study finds good immune response mixing AZ and Moderna jabs

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A National Taiwan University (NTU) clinical study found that mixing AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna COVID-19 jabs induced about the same level of immune response as two doses of Moderna.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Specialist Advisory Panel Convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) shared with media the results of the NTU Hospital study on Tuesday (Nov. 2).

The NTU Hospital study divided 400 trial participants into four groups: "giving two doses of AZ eight weeks apart,” “mixing AZ and Moderna doses eight weeks apart,” “mixing AZ and Moderna four weeks apart,” and “giving two doses of Moderna four weeks apart,” according to Chang, who also doubles as NTU vice president.

The NTU Hospital study found that 28 days after their vaccinations, the group mixing AZ and Moderna had higher antibodies than the group taking two doses of AZ and about the same level of antibodies as the group having two doses of Moderna, Chang said.

He added that it’s worth noting that a comparison between the two groups using mixed jabs revealed that the group who received the two doses eight weeks apart induced higher antibodies than the group who took the doses four weeks apart.

Moderna
AstraZeneca
Chang Shan-chwen
CECC
NTU Hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations to prioritize 2nd Moderna jab
Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations to prioritize 2nd Moderna jab
2021/11/01 17:19
Taiwan thanks US for donation of 1.5 million Moderna doses
Taiwan thanks US for donation of 1.5 million Moderna doses
2021/11/01 10:30
US donates 1.5 million Moderna doses to Taiwan
US donates 1.5 million Moderna doses to Taiwan
2021/11/01 10:15
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
2021/10/31 17:27
Taiwan reports six imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports six imported COVID cases
2021/10/31 14:13

Updated : 2021-11-02 17:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report