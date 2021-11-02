Taiwan study finds good immune response mixing AZ and Moderna jabs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A National Taiwan University (NTU) clinical study found that mixing AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna COVID-19 jabs induced about the same level of immune response as two doses of Moderna.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Specialist Advisory Panel Convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) shared with media the results of the NTU Hospital study on Tuesday (Nov. 2).

The NTU Hospital study divided 400 trial participants into four groups: "giving two doses of AZ eight weeks apart,” “mixing AZ and Moderna doses eight weeks apart,” “mixing AZ and Moderna four weeks apart,” and “giving two doses of Moderna four weeks apart,” according to Chang, who also doubles as NTU vice president.

The NTU Hospital study found that 28 days after their vaccinations, the group mixing AZ and Moderna had higher antibodies than the group taking two doses of AZ and about the same level of antibodies as the group having two doses of Moderna, Chang said.

He added that it’s worth noting that a comparison between the two groups using mixed jabs revealed that the group who received the two doses eight weeks apart induced higher antibodies than the group who took the doses four weeks apart.