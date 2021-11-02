Alexa
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow

Individuals can sign up for 1st, 2nd doses of BNT, AZ vaccines on Nov. 3

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/02 15:27
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reservations for the 13th round of Taiwan's COVID vaccinations will start on Wednesday (Nov. 3), with people aged 50 and over able to choose Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) as their second dose following an AstraZeneca (AZ) shot.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 2) announced that reservations for the 13th round of COVID inoculations will start on Wednesday. This round of vaccinations will involve inoculations of the first and second doses of the BNT and AZ jabs.

Chuang said that Taiwan's vaccine registration and reservation system will open for bookings of the BNT vaccine at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, reservations for AZ can be made starting at 2 p.m. that day.

Appointments for vaccinations with these brands can be made until 12 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 4). The vaccine doses will be administered from Nov. 5-12.

To be eligible for this round of vaccinations, individuals would have had to register on the website by 12 p.m. on Oct. 26 and met one of the four criteria:

  1. BNT first dose: people aged 12 and older (born on or before Nov. 5, 2009).
  2. BNT second dose: people aged 18 and older who received the first dose of BNT on or before Oct. 8th (born on or before Dec. 31, 2003).
  3. AZ first dose: people aged 50 and older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1971).
  4. AZ second dose: people aged 18 and older who received the first dose of AZ on or before Aug. 27 (born on or before Nov. 5, 2003).

In addition, people aged 50 or over who received their first dose AZ at least 10 weeks ago can at this time select BNT for their second shot, announced the CECC on Saturday (Oct. 30).

To register for vaccination, please visit the 1922.gov.tw website.
