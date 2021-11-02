Taiwan charms Hungary with gastronomic appeal from Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An exhibition in Hungary is putting the spotlight on the gourmet city of Tainan as part of Taiwan’s bid to project soft power worldwide deriving from its rich cuisine.

Taking place between Oct. 12 and Jan. 31, 2022, the photography exhibition celebrates Tainan’s sumptuous street delicacies. It is currently being held at the Damjanich Janos Museum in Szolnok before embarking on a tour in various cities of the Central European country.

Each photo is accompanied by a detailed introduction of how the dish is comprised and how it’s prepared, allowing Hungarians to learn about a culinary culture they may find unfamiliar but which serves as a source of pride for Tainan, according to the city government.

It’s the combination of a plethora of natural resources and decades-old cooking craft that has made Tainan a gastronomic hub, said Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲). International gourmands are invited to come to the southern city when travel activity resumes, he added.

The final stop of the exhibition will be Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

An online gallery has been established to promote the palatable delicacies and tourist attractions in the city, said the tourism department. It now has a collection of over 5,500 pictures, including beef soup, milkfish congee, danzai noodles, and a lot more encapsulating the essence of everyday life in Tainan.



Tainan boasts a variety of snacks. (Tainan Travel Gallery photos)