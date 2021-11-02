Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Trump-era national security adviser sees China attacking Taiwan by 2024

O'Brien says Beijing may consider period between Winter Olympics and next US presidential election

  318
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/02 14:49
Former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien. 

Former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China might launch a military operation against Taiwan before the 2024 presidential election in the United States, according to Robert O’Brien, a national security adviser during the Trump administration.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia published Tuesday (Nov. 2), the former official said China would wait until after the Beijing Olympics in Feb. 2022 but might act if it fears a Republican hawk will win the next U.S. presidential race.

He praised the current administration for doing a “good job” on China, with President Joe Biden having warned Beijing twice against invading Taiwan. The president might have been trying to throw China off or reacting to intelligence about Beijing’s plans in the area, O’Brien said.

He added that Western allies should be very clear in telling China about the serious consequences of any military action, “not just militarily, but also economically, for the people,” Nikkei Asia reported.

The former Trump administration official warned Biden against making concessions to China in exchange for assurances on climate change, and he underlined the danger a Chinese attack against Taiwan would pose to Japan, which would be cut off from Southeast Asia and Australia.

O’Brien also warned businesses to at least prepare for a crisis in the Taiwan Strait and for sanctions against China. They need to diversify their supply chains and their customer base while considering reactions to contingencies, he said.

Before O’Brien mentioned the possibility of a Chinese attack by 2024, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) named 2025 as the year China would achieve the capability to launch a full-scale invasion.
Chinese aggression
Chinese invasion
war with China
Robert O'Brien
Biden administration
Trump administration
2024 U.S. presidential election

RELATED ARTICLES

Citing China threat, US senators introduce bill to make sanctions loophole for India
Citing China threat, US senators introduce bill to make sanctions loophole for India
2021/10/31 12:05
'Taiwan unites us all': Lithuanian parliamentarian says democratic world needs Taiwan more than ever
'Taiwan unites us all': Lithuanian parliamentarian says democratic world needs Taiwan more than ever
2021/10/28 18:01
India test-fires ballistic missile that could reach most cities in China
India test-fires ballistic missile that could reach most cities in China
2021/10/28 13:00
Taiwan unveils its 'Army Iron Man' exoskeleton
Taiwan unveils its 'Army Iron Man' exoskeleton
2021/10/27 13:05
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
Taiwanese chuckle at John Oliver special on Taiwan
2021/10/26 17:14

Updated : 2021-11-02 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report