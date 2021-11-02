Taiwan reports 4 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Nov. 2) reported four new imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) that afternoon announced four imported COVID cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 847.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, the four imported cases reported on Tuesday included three men and one woman ranging in age from their 40s to their 60s. On Oct. 31, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,528 and 16,529), Indonesia (case No. 16,530), and Thailand (case No. 16,531).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,001,733 COVID tests, with 3,984,278 coming back negative. Out of the 16,421 confirmed cases, 1,778 were imported, 14,589 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 847 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 835 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 320 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.