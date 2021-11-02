Alexa
Taiwan seeks platform to discuss vaccine certification with Japan

Tokyo prepares to reopen borders to business travelers and students

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/02 14:09
Taiwan wants to discuss vaccine certification with Japan. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Japan prepares to reopen its borders to business travelers and students, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) was seeking a platform to certify vaccinations in both countries, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 2).

While Taiwanese officials declared Tokyo had not finalized its plans yet, the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association (TJRA) said it was closely monitoring developments and designing a platform to discuss the issue, CNA reported.

Taiwan and Japan should recognize vaccinations conducted in the other country, TJRA Secretary-General Chou Shyue-yow (周學佑) told a news conference hosted by MOFA Tuesday.

The organizations in charge of countering the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries should discuss the matter through the platform to decide on which vaccines are acceptable, Chou said.

While Taiwan donated masks and medical devices to Japan, Tokyo also sent a total of more than 4.2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Taiwan spread over six donations.
