ByteDance to reorganize, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok - memo

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew will step down as its parent ByteDance's chief financial officer (CFO) to focus on running the short video business full time, according to an internal memo the company shared with Reuters.
The move comes after ByteDance shelved its plan to go public in April and said it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO). It had previously planned for a Hong Kong or New York listing.
