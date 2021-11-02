ByteDance to reorganize, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok - memo

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The video app said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administ... FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The video app said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration’s efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, insisted that it not is a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday, Aug. 24 in federal court in California. (AP Photo/File)

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew will step down as its parent ByteDance's chief financial officer (CFO) to focus on running the short video business full time, according to an internal memo the company shared with Reuters.

The move comes after ByteDance shelved its plan to go public in April and said it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO). It had previously planned for a Hong Kong or New York listing.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar