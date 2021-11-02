Taiwan’s Gogoro and Gojek to test electric scooter pilot program in Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro is working with Indonesian ride-hailing company Gojek to run a pilot program in Jakarta.

The two companies made the announcement on Tuesday (Nov. 2), according to Nikkei. The pilot will launch in South Jakarta with 250 Gogoro electric smartscooters and four battery-swapping stations.

The test will then scale up to 5,000 electric scooters and additional battery swap stations, according to Electrek. Gogoro is interested in Gojek’s large fleet of motorcycle delivery drivers, which currently are almost entirely run on gas-powered two-wheelers, per Electrek.

For the pilot, Gogoro and Gojek will rent the e-scooters to riders for an inexpensive fee, according to Gojek. The fee will include battery charging costs and vehicle maintenance, Nikkei said.

In April, Gogoro said it was entering a partnership deal with Hero Motorcorp to introduce its battery-swapping technology to India. This was followed by a May announcement that Gogoro was entering a joint venture with Yadea and DCJ to introduce its battery ecosystem in China.

The Taiwanese company also announced at the end of September it plans to go public on the Nasdaq, through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. valued at US$2.35 billion (NT$66.17 billion).