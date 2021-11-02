Taiwanese American could be Boston's 1st female, non-white mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michelle Wu (吳弭), a Taiwanese American running for Boston mayor, spent Monday (Nov. 1) traveling around the city for last-minute campaigning before Tuesday’s (Nov. 2) election.

Wu spoke to media in Boston’s Chinatown on Monday, saying the city’s residents “are standing on the brink of history,” adding that the city can choose to remain the same or make drastic but necessary changes for a brighter future, the Boston Herald reported.

Wu is currently ahead of her opponent, Anissa Essaibi, with 61% support compared to Essaibi's 31%, according to an Emerson College poll.

This year’s election is especially significant because Bostonians will, for the first time, be electing a woman and a person of color for mayor, per the Boston Herald.

Wu’s platform is to “build a more resilient, healthy, and fair Boston” by improving education, food access, and employment opportunities, according to her campaign website.

Wu was born in Chicago not long after her parents immigrated to the U.S. and experienced multiple hardships during her life. However, she says these difficulties led her to realize the importance of government and drew her to politics.