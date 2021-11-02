Australia recognizes vaccines from India and China but not Taiwan’s Medigen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australia’s regulators officially recognized COVID-19 vaccines produced in India and China on Monday (Nov. 1), but there is still no sign the country will greenlight Taiwan’s domestic vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC).

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia’s national medical regulator, added two more vaccines to the approved list: Covaxin, manufactured in India, and Sinopharm, made in China. The move will enable more people to enter Australia over the coming months as the country opens up to international visitors again, according to a report by ABC News.

"This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV (Sinopharm)," the TGA said.

"Importantly, recognition of Covaxin... along with the previously announced recognition of Coronavac (manufactured by Sinovac, China) and Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), means many citizens of China and India, as well as other countries in our region where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia,” it went on.

Previously, the TGA said it did not have enough evidence on the efficacy of Russia's Sputnik or China's CanSino vaccines to recognize those two.

The TGA statement made no mention of Taiwan’s Medigen vaccine.

The news follows reports last month that the Medigen jab would not make the U.S. list of approved vaccines that all "non-citizen, non-immigrant" air travelers must be fully inoculated with in order to enter the country. The new entry requirements for the U.S. are effective from Nov. 8.

Vietnam is reportedly considering approving the Medigen vaccine, which would allow passengers inoculated with the jab to enjoy a shortened quarantine when visiting the Southeast Asian country.

Palau and New Zealand are among the countries which have so far recognized the vaccine. It is currently being tested by the World Health Organization.