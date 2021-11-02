Lightning win 3-2, ending Capitals' 8-game point streak

Washington Capitals' Conor Sheary scores on a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov, of Russia, past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia... Washington Capitals' Conor Sheary scores on a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov, of Russia, past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won 3-2. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Washington 3-2 Monday night, ending the Capitals’ eight-game season-opening point streak.

Alex Killorn and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, and Taylor Raddysh picked up his first NHL point by assisting on Point’s goal

Brett Leason got his first NHL goal and Conor Sheary also scored for the the Capitals, who came in 5-0-3. Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 shots.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin had his season-opening eight-game point streak (nine goals, six assists) end. He remains two goals away from tying Brett Hull (741) for fourth place all-time.

BLACKHAWKS 5, SENATORS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist in his return to the lineup, and Chicago got its first win of the season.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves in another solid performance as the Blackhawks improved to 1-7-2 in front of a half-full United Center. Brandon Hagel scored twice, and captain Jonathan Toews had three assists.

Kane was sidelined for the previous four games because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. His seventh hat trick in the regular season gave him 408 career goals, moving him ahead of Steve Larmer for third on the franchise list. Kane also jumped over Denis Savard for third on the Blackhawks’ points list with 1,097.

Matt Murray made 26 stops for Ottawa in his first game since he was kneed in the head during a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 23. Alex Formenton stopped Fleury’s bid for his 68th career shutout with his second of the season 1:41 into the third.

