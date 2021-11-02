Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Medigen teaming up with Vaxess on COVID vaccine patch

Patch expected to enter human clinical trials in first half of 2022

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/02 11:28
Medigen vaccine packaging. (Medigen photo)

Medigen vaccine packaging. (Medigen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Medigen Vaccine Biologics Co. announced on Monday (Nov. 1) it is teaming up with U.S. biotech company Vaxess Technologies on a COVID-19 vaccine patch.

Medigen said it has been working with Vaxess since 2020 to develop a vaccine patch using the American company’s MIMIX technology, a sustained-release intradermal microneedle patch, CNA cited Medigen as saying. The patch will use the MIMIX delivery system to administer Medigen’s vaccine.

Animal trials have shown the patches to be safe and to produce a strong immune response, Medigen said. Vaxess is planning to start human clinical trials in the first half of 2022.

Last week, Vaxess opened up a pilot GMP (good manufacturing practices) manufacturing facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, to make several products using its MIMIX system, including seasonal flu vaccine patches and the COVID vaccine patches for clinical trials.

MIMIX patches look like adhesive bandages and are worn for several minutes before being removed, with the therapeutic payload introduced into the immune system over the ensuing days or weeks, according to Vaxess. The patches do not need refrigeration and can be easily shipped to low-resource areas.

The patch delivery system was originally conceived at MIT and Tufts University. Vaxess has raised upwards of US$60 million (NT$1.67 billion) in grant and venture capital funding from various groups.
Medigen
Vaxees Technologies
COVID patch
MIMIX system

RELATED ARTICLES

Thailand includes Taiwan in its latest quarantine exemption list
Thailand includes Taiwan in its latest quarantine exemption list
2021/10/31 19:39
Chen says WHO trials for Taiwan's Medigen key to recognition
Chen says WHO trials for Taiwan's Medigen key to recognition
2021/10/27 16:01
Philippines included in WHO trials of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
Philippines included in WHO trials of Taiwan's Medigen vaccine
2021/10/27 11:57
Taiwan considers donating surplus Medigen vaccines overseas
Taiwan considers donating surplus Medigen vaccines overseas
2021/10/26 14:13
Taiwan's Medigen not on US list of approved vaccines for Nov. 8
Taiwan's Medigen not on US list of approved vaccines for Nov. 8
2021/10/26 11:08

Updated : 2021-11-02 11:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos
Giant Chinese-built Buddha triggers popular backlash in Laos