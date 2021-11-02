Taiwan’s Medigen teaming up with Vaxess on COVID vaccine patch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Medigen Vaccine Biologics Co. announced on Monday (Nov. 1) it is teaming up with U.S. biotech company Vaxess Technologies on a COVID-19 vaccine patch.

Medigen said it has been working with Vaxess since 2020 to develop a vaccine patch using the American company’s MIMIX technology, a sustained-release intradermal microneedle patch, CNA cited Medigen as saying. The patch will use the MIMIX delivery system to administer Medigen’s vaccine.

Animal trials have shown the patches to be safe and to produce a strong immune response, Medigen said. Vaxess is planning to start human clinical trials in the first half of 2022.

Last week, Vaxess opened up a pilot GMP (good manufacturing practices) manufacturing facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, to make several products using its MIMIX system, including seasonal flu vaccine patches and the COVID vaccine patches for clinical trials.

MIMIX patches look like adhesive bandages and are worn for several minutes before being removed, with the therapeutic payload introduced into the immune system over the ensuing days or weeks, according to Vaxess. The patches do not need refrigeration and can be easily shipped to low-resource areas.

The patch delivery system was originally conceived at MIT and Tufts University. Vaxess has raised upwards of US$60 million (NT$1.67 billion) in grant and venture capital funding from various groups.