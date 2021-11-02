GBS named the "Best Market Entry Advisory Firm, Vietnam 2021"

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 2 November 2021 - GBS - Global Business Services LLC has been named the "Best Market Entry Advisory Firm, Vietnam 2021" Award by Asia Insiders Magazine, the ranking was based on customers' perception and satisfaction, media reputation and business performnace.









GBS, established in 2009, helps foreign investors to fulfil their international expansion goals to Vietnam. With clients coming from across the world – GBS helps ambitious companies to successfully establish themselves in Vietnam as a new market and to use it as a launch pad into South-East Asia, and also Vietnam-based companies looking to trade internationally.

Entering a new market is a complicated process and requires a clear understanding of local culture, behaviour, language, and foreign business regulations and practices, GBS can support its clients throughout all stages of the market entry process.

"From helping clients forming a foreign invested enterprise, a branch, a venture company or a representative office in Vietnam; place their products with distributors and retailers, to finding key service partnerships and channels and fixing common legal issues in daily business operations, ​the team's business development services form a vital part of the process, which has been our key differentiator", ​said Sophie Dao, Senior Partner at GBS.

GBS's implementation services ensure these new companies get up and running as soon as possible, as whatever their market entry strategy may be, finding customers as quickly as possible is imperative. For any competitive economies such as Vietnam, it is vital to have a comprehensive market entry plan and it pays to get the right advice early on.

"This award is testament to the fantastic team we have pulled together at GBS. They are all experts in their field and extremely passionate about what they do, and about seeing our clients succeed". Sophie added.

GBS also offers Corporate and Commercial Law Advisory Services, Employment and Labor, Tax Accounting Services and Mergers & Acquisitions to a wide range of clients and makes recommendations to help them plan towards meeting their business goals and objectives.





For more information about GBS, visit: https://gbs.com.vn

For more information about Asia Insiders Magazine, visit: https://asiainsiders.net





#GBG