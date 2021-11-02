72 countries celebrated the World Business Angel Investors Week

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 November 2021 - WBAW China: The World Business Angel Investors Week (WBAW) 2021 has successfully concluded on 24 October 2021. The Week is a global platform from which to campaign for solutions to critical issues of early-stage equity and capital markets, startup economies, and other worldwide concerns at the United Nations, the European Union, the ASEAN Economic Community, the OECD, and in G20 countries, and regional and local economies. It is celebrated every third week of October, under a global theme. The Week is coordinated globally by the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) - an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI).





This year's global theme is Business Diplomacy for International Entrepreneurship. The event took place over 18-24 October 2021 and hosted more than 80,000 entrepreneurs, startups, investors, innovators, policy makers, and thought leaders from around the world. Baybars Altuntas, Global Chair of the Week and Executive Chairman of the World Business Angels Investment Forum, kicked off the Week with a Grand Opening Ceremony hosting a long list of honorary speakers including H.E. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of the Republic of Croatia (2015-2020) and ministers from Costa Rica, Canada, North Macedonia, Monaco, Mexico, Jamaica, Thailand, and UAE, regional leaders of angel investors, as well as continental chairs of the Week including Derik Kim, Continental Chair Asia.





Mariana Kou, WBAW Country Chair China, highlighted during the 21 October 2021 session for China that innovation and technology advancement were key to social and economic development and encouraged all stakeholders in the public and private sectors to collaborate and contribute to the startup economy in China, Asia, and globally. Raymond Wong, head of Investment at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, gave a keynote speech sharing the role of Hong Kong in China's entrepreneurial journey. Keynote speaker Emily Lam-Ho, founder of 8Shades, co-founder of EcoDrive, and managing partner of Empact28 shared how she worked towards building a greener world with an impact investing platform, a NGO, and a startup venture. A roundtable moderated by Roland Yau, managing partner of CoCoon Ignite Ventures invited Lavine Hemlani, founder of Xccelerate, Theodore Ma, founder of MPower, and Lara Wang, co-founder of Link Resources Asia to speak about their views and expectations on the future of work. The WBAW China session concluded with a fireside chat on the East and West venture capital landscape, hosted by Anson Bailey, head of consumer and retail of ASPAC and head of technology of Hong Kong with speaker Kent Ho, founder and general partner of S28 Capital, member of board of directors, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and Honorary Trustee of Peking University.





