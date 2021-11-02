National Palace Museum in central Taiwan to host largest outdoor party of year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (NPMSB) is joining hands with retailer Carrefour and the Chiayi County Government to throw an outdoor party from Nov. 19-21.

Admission is free for the festival, which features rotating performances by three prominent Taiwanese troupes — Paper Windmill Theatre, Diabolo Dance Theatre, and Our Theatre — as well as shows by over 30 local cultural groups, the museum said in a Facebook post.

Another highlight of the event is a marketplace boasting more than 50 stalls providing foods and artsy products characteristic of the central county. Divided into three themed zones — mountains, the ocean, and plains — the fair will allow visitors to relish what Chiayi has to offer.

The organizers invite visitors to bring their own cutlery and shopping bags to the party in the spirit of sustainability and environmental friendliness. A Monopoly game will add excitement to the event while allowing participants to learn more about the museum and the county.

Chiayi County teems with tourist magnets, from seas of clouds to historical sites, and is home to three national scenic attractions: the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area, and the Siraya National Scenic Area,

An extension of the iconic National Palace Museum in Taipei, which holds a trove of Chinese treasures, the NPMSB collects and showcases artifacts associated with various Asian cultures.

Visit the festival website to learn more.



Poster for NPMSB party. (Facebook, NPMSB image)