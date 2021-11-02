Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

National Palace Museum in central Taiwan to host largest outdoor party of year

Admission is free to event featuring music, drama, Chiayi’s specialties, and fun-packed activities

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/02 10:20
Press event for NPMSB party. (Chiayi County Government photo)

Press event for NPMSB party. (Chiayi County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum (NPMSB) is joining hands with retailer Carrefour and the Chiayi County Government to throw an outdoor party from Nov. 19-21.

Admission is free for the festival, which features rotating performances by three prominent Taiwanese troupes — Paper Windmill Theatre, Diabolo Dance Theatre, and Our Theatre — as well as shows by over 30 local cultural groups, the museum said in a Facebook post.

Another highlight of the event is a marketplace boasting more than 50 stalls providing foods and artsy products characteristic of the central county. Divided into three themed zones — mountains, the ocean, and plains — the fair will allow visitors to relish what Chiayi has to offer.

The organizers invite visitors to bring their own cutlery and shopping bags to the party in the spirit of sustainability and environmental friendliness. A Monopoly game will add excitement to the event while allowing participants to learn more about the museum and the county.

Chiayi County teems with tourist magnets, from seas of clouds to historical sites, and is home to three national scenic attractions: the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area, and the Siraya National Scenic Area,

An extension of the iconic National Palace Museum in Taipei, which holds a trove of Chinese treasures, the NPMSB collects and showcases artifacts associated with various Asian cultures.

Visit the festival website to learn more.

National Palace Museum in central Taiwan to host largest outdoor party of year
Poster for NPMSB party. (Facebook, NPMSB image)
National Palace Museum
Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum
NPMSB
Chiayi
Carrefour

RELATED ARTICLES

Hiker dies after falling into ravine on Alishan trail
Hiker dies after falling into ravine on Alishan trail
2021/10/26 15:46
Taiwan’s PX Mart to take over French-invested RT-Mart hypermarket chain
Taiwan’s PX Mart to take over French-invested RT-Mart hypermarket chain
2021/10/23 16:43
Taiwan F-16 sustains light damage after landing gear mishap
Taiwan F-16 sustains light damage after landing gear mishap
2021/09/25 12:21
Taiwan to commission first upgraded F-16V combat wing in November
Taiwan to commission first upgraded F-16V combat wing in November
2021/09/21 16:32
10 trails in southwest Taiwan county recommended for Mid-Autumn Festival
10 trails in southwest Taiwan county recommended for Mid-Autumn Festival
2021/09/16 17:45

Updated : 2021-11-02 10:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Evergrande technically defaulted, forcing HSBC and other international banks to write off US$197 billion
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Drummer in Taiwan indie rock band found dead at quarantine hotel
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
Booking for Taiwan’s 13th round of vaccinations to open soon
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
‘Impossible’: TSMC founder Morris Chang on US dreams for onshoring chip supply chain
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
Thousands suddenly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland over COVID case
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
China's 'two-headed dragon' may make its debut in skies next month
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
Chinese military's AI systems used to wargame Taiwan operations: Report
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
'Mini-Tsai,' 'Little Chen' spotted on Halloween in Taiwan
Kaohsiung Music Center, new landmark in southern Taiwan, opens on Sunday
Kaohsiung Music Center, new landmark in southern Taiwan, opens on Sunday